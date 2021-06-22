Preventive search action and traffic checks between KMar and KPCN















Kralendijk – The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar) and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN)) carried out several joint controls on Friday, the 18th of June. In the afternoon, a preventive search was held at Flamingo International Airport, while at the same time a traffic control was held at the entrance of the airport. Later in the evening, traffic controls were organised on the Kaya Korona and the Kaya C.E.B. Hellmund.

The marechaussee intends to organise more regular actions whereby preventive searches are carried out, on occasion in cooperation with various chain partners. According to the Weapons Act BES (Wapenwet BES), the KMar and KPCN have the authority to search persons at the airport by their clothing without suspicion and to check their luggage for the presence of weapons. The purpose of this check is to increase safety on and around the airport premises. Passengers and other persons present were randomly selected during the action and subjected to a body search.

During the traffic check that took place at the access road to the airport, both parties jointly checked whether persons were in possession of a driving license and a vehicle registration certificate, among other things. In the evening, two more traffic controls were organised under the direction of the KPCN. During these actions, a machete was found and small quantities of marijuana were seized. A total of 37 traffic offenders were fined and an illegal immigrant was arrested, who was handed over to the KPCN Immigrant Control Department.

