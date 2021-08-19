Professional Volleyball and Soccer coaches visit St. Eustatius













Government Commissioner, Alida Francis, with representatives of NeVeBO, KNVB, Statia Sports Facility Foundation, International Boys, and the directorate Social Domain during the kick-off meet and greet.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Professional sports coaches from the Dutch Volleyball Association (NeVoBo) and the Royal Dutch Soccer Association (KNVB) are currently visiting St. Eustatius till the 28th of August. During these two weeks the youth 6-18 years will receive daily trainings in the afternoons. In the evenings Statia coaches and all those interested can follow a certified coaching programme in the evenings.

Bringing professional sports coaches is a kickoff to boost the development of sports on the Island. The professional coaches are currently visiting Statia, after their two weeks visit to Saba. The intention is to empower coaches and players to continue after these two weeks. Coaches who participated in the full programme will be certified so they can further develop their sport with weekly trainings, competitions and in exchange with Saba and other islands in the region, as part of the recently signed memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between St. Eustatius and Saba.

Interested youth can come to the Earl Merkman Sports Complex to join the volleyball- and soccer sessions. Training sessions will take place in the afternoons between 3-4 pm for 6-12 years and 4:15-5:45pm for youth in the ages of 13-19 years.

The youth training sessions and coaching courses are a joint initiative by the Public Entity of St. Eustatius, St. Eustatius Sports Facilities Foundation, St. Eustatius Volleyball Association, International Brotherhood of Statia, Public Entity of Saba, KNVB, NeVoBo and the Ministry of Health, Wellbeing and Sports who also funds this great initiative.

