Progressive Labor Party Invites Statians to Register ZVK Complaints

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Progressive Labor Party (PLP) of St. Eustatius invites residents of the island to register complaints about ZVK Medical Insurance with the party.
“In light of an upcoming scheduled meeting with ZVK and the ministry of health, PLP would like to address the ongoing issues faced with Healthcare insurance”, according to the orange party in a release sent out on Thursday evening.
The PLP say they have now made it possible for all unsatisfied customers of the Health insurance office (ZVK) to file an official report of their complaints or grievances. This can be done at the PLP fraction office located downstairs the Governor’s guest house.
Form
Citizen who wish to register a compliant will be provide with a form to fill out, which will act as additional support after filing a complaint with ZVK.
The PLP Fraction office can be reached at +599-318-4515. PLP is making an appeal on the general public to make use of the opportunity.
