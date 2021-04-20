Public Order & Safety updates emergency signage on Saba













1 Share

The Bottom, Saba – Signage with emergency numbers has been placed in public places throughout the island for some time now. In recent months the Department of Public Safety & Order decided to give these signs a facelift, as some have been through some wear and tear.

Generally, it is essential to have this information readily available to the public and especially in an emergency situation.







These boards were also updated to provide more local contact options, including the Central Control Room (Meldkamer).

Also read