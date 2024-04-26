Education Qredits Bonaire with Be Your Own Boss program for MBO students Redactie 26-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The MBO-students listening to the facilitator. Photo: Qredits

KRALENDIJK – Earlier this week, Qredits began the ‘BeYourOwnBoss’ program for MBO students in Bonaire.

Fourteen students from various disciplines participate in this program, aiming to learn more about entrepreneurship. Developed by the lender, the program offers students the opportunity to develop entrepreneurial skills and work on a business idea using a ‘Business Model Canvas’.

The classes, led by Qredits coach Daimandra Frans, who is also an entrepreneur herself, cover various aspects of entrepreneurship, such as identifying entrepreneurial qualities, conducting competitive analysis, and financial planning.

Realizing dreams

The program lasts 8 weeks and will take place at Qredits after school and internship hours. The ‘BeYourOwnBoss’ program provides students with the opportunity to realize their entrepreneurial dreams, with support from Qredits and other financiers.