Agriculture Reforestatia uses pallets to create windbreakers Redactie 2024-03-27 - 0 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- Reforestatia has been setting up pallets to serve as windbreakers for newly planted trees and shrubs on the island.

The idea behind the windbreakers is to protect the newly planted trees by diminishing the stress from the sustained wind.

Once the trees establish themselves fully, the windbreakers can be removed, leaving the tree fully exposed to the elements.