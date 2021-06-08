Refuse, Reuse, Reduce, Recycle on Statia















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – This plastic shopping bag looked like a jellyfish to a marine park ranger. Looking closely, she realized it was a shopping bag. Turtles, whales and other marine life are negatively affected by our waste when it gets to sea. Proper waste management practices are a crucial step towards the conservation of nature.

It starts with the REFUSAL of these sacks during checkout. Replacing them with REUSEable grocery bags will REDUCE the amount of plastic waste that needs to find a bin. When the reuseable bag is ready to be tossed it can be RECYCLED or UPCYCLED.







Ordinance on the ban of single use plastic and other items went into effect on April 1, 2021. It is no longer permitted to import these items.

