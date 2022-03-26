Relatively large group  on Bonaire suffers from long COVID-19 complaints

KRALENDIJK – A study executed under 414 who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, turn out to have serious complaint a relatively long time after recovering.

Of the 414 people who participated in the study, 160 people still have complaints four weeks after the first day of illness. The researchers investigated how many people still have complaints weeks or months after corona. This is also known as ‘long COVID’. The most common complaints in the people studied are fatigue, less condition, and shortness of breath.

Some of the respondents indicated that the complaints they still feel are serious. Compared to men, women suffer more from complaints after becoming infected. People who have complaints for a long time after a COVID-19 infection often struggle with serious overweight.

Joint study

The Public Health Department and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) conducted the research together. The aim was to get an idea of ​​how many people continue to have symptoms long after being infected with the corona virus. The researchers also wanted to know what care people need after a corona infection.

People with and without a corona infection were interviewed for the study. In November and December of 2021, these people answered questions for the survey. Public Health has temporarily deployed 30 employees for the investigation. The investigation has not yet been completed.

People who have complaints for a long time after being infected with the corona virus can call their doctor. They can discuss together with the GP whether special care is needed.