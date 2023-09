KRALENDIJK- Last week marked the start of a renovation project for the sports center located on Kaminda Amsterdam, the Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas.

The project is being carried out by INDEBON in collaboration with Bonaire Public Buildings (BOG), which owns the complex.

The renovation aims to ensure that the sports activities for which the complex is used can be practiced safely, in a pleasant environment, and with well-equipped facilities.