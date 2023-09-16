16 september 2023 07:06 am

Rijkswaterstaat meets with Statia Government about infrastructure

During the meeting various ongoing and new projects were discussed. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- Representatives of the Dutch Ministry of Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) have met earlier this week with members of the Executive Council and other stakeholders on St. Eustatisus. 

During the meeting various ongoing and future projects on the island were discussed. Present in the meetings were among other Government Commissioner Alida Francis, commissioners Arlene Spanner and Reuben Merkman and Island Secretary Malvern Lopes on behalf of St. Eustatius, and Ikie van der Mat, Rob Stenders, Helen Martis on behalf of the Ministry.

