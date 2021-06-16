Rijna and Knops share concerns about current developments on Bonaire















Kralendijk – The Hague, During his working visit to The Hague, Island Governor Edison Rijna spoke with State Secretary Raymond Knops (Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations) about current developments on Bonaire.

Among other things, the progress being made with the implementation of the Administrative Agreement was discussed. The Island Governor and the State Secretary share their concern about the fact that several projects are not getting off the ground sufficiently. They agree that the realization of those parts of the Administrative Agreement that are lagging behind schedule, including improving the roads, must be tackled more energetically.







During the working visit that State Secretary Knops pays to Bonaire in early July, this will be discussed with the entire Executive Council.

