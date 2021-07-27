Saba and Statia Join Hands in Strengthening Sports













2 Shares

The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Saba and St. Eustatius signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday, July 21, 2021 and thereby commit to combine efforts, network and knowledge to strengthen sports. Through the MOU a positive sporting climate on and between both islands is created.

Saba and Statia will undertake joint initiatives such as enhancing the sports structure and related activities, organizing regional sporting tournaments and competitions and bringing specific sports knowledge to the islands. There will also be a connection with other domains like health, culture, youth and poverty.

The recent visit of Statian swimming instructors to Saba is part of the strengthened collaboration. The swimming instructors from the Sint Eustatius Swimming Association (SESA) and Sports Facilities Foundation (SSFF) teach swimming to Saban children as part of the summer program on Saba. The planned visits of the Dutch Sporting Associations in 2022 and the introduction of an Inter-Island exchange program for youth to encourage their development, are both big steps in developing sports on the two Islands. Meaningful connections are made and the participants are able to experience each other’s culture. It is important to reduce barriers for its inhabitants in order to obtain a healthy lifestyle. At the same time, it is about creating a platform for talented athletes, especially youth, to optimize development and performance.

Saba and Statia have a strong, long-term bond. With only a few kilometers between the two neighboring islands within the Caribbean Netherlands, the small communities and isolated locations can sometimes be seen as a limitation for sports and its youth. Both Public Entities therefore seek a united approach to significantly increase the development and participation of sports in the coming four years.

Also read