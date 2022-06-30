Saba attends de VNG congress in The Netherlands

THE BOTTOM- The Island Council Members of the Public Entity Saba, Commissioner Wilson, Island Governor Johnson, and Government Advisor Simmons – de Jong, attended the VNG congres in Hoorn.

The Vereniging Nederlandse gemeenten (VNG) is an association for local governments in the Netherlands. The VNG stands up for rights and benefits of local governments and have a lot of lobby power in the Hague. Conversations were held together on how the islands can benefit and make use of this lobby power of the VNG.

Networking

During the day a network lunch was also organized for the Dutch Caribbean attendees, where the representatives of the three islands came together and talked with each other about various shared challenges that the islands are facing together.