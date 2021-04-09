Saba Celebrated International Sports and Health Day













The Bottom, Saba – On Wednesday, April 7th, at the newly renovated Princess Juliana Sports, the Public Entity Saba invited Saba’s community to a fun-filled day with lots of activities and games to observe International Sports and Health Day. This event was organized and executed by the Public Health Department.

“There is a strong movement on Saba right now where we are seeing more and more people getting active. Yesterday’s event was a perfect example where we saw 70+ kids enjoying an afternoon of sports and fun activities,” said project leader Lauren Risley.







The Commissioner of both Sports & Health was present during these events had this to say; As Commissioner of Sport & Health, I applaud the fact that we are here today celebrating World Sport and Health day. It is a true saying that your health is your greatest wealth. When you keep an active lifestyle, you feel healthy and full of energy and can handle almost anything. We all want to live a long, happy, and full life. We want to see our children, grandchildren, friends, and community grow in a safe and healthy environment.

We acknowledge that there can be many barriers to making healthy choices, and the team at the Public Health Department is working hard on making healthier options the easy choice.

As individuals and as a community, we need to reflect on our behavior and ask ourselves, am I exercising enough? Am I eating a balanced diet? What changes can I make to my lifestyle?

Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have. A healthy Saba is a healthy future for one and all.

During the healthy snack break, everyone was treated to yogurt parfaits and fresh fruit kebabs. Ice water was also provided to remind people of the importance of staying hydrated while being active.

“We were excited to see so many young people out and being active. We have a responsibility as adults in the community to encourage the youth to make healthy choices. Thank you to everyone who came out yesterday, and we look forward to your continued support as we promote a healthy lifestyle on Saba!” Lauren Risley, Project Leader for Public Health & Sports.

