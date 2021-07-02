Saba Delegation takes part in Workshop and Meetings















The Bottom, Saba – The Saba delegation, consisting of Commissioner Bruce Zagers, Island Secretary Tim Muller, policy advisor Nicole Johnson and harbor policy advisor Zelda Meeuwsen on Wednesday, June 30, participated in a workshop about the new harbor project.

Discussed were the various reference designs with engineering firm Witteveen+Bos, Rijkswaterstaat and harbor project manager Ton van der Plas. This was followed by a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) to discuss the project to construct a new harbor.

Other commitments during the visit of the Saba delegation to the Netherlands include meetings with Members of the First Chamber of the Dutch Parliament, Members of the Second Chamber’s Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations and representatives of the Ministries of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), IenW, Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK), Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK), Justice and Security (JenV), and Social Affairs and Labor (SZW).

At the end of the visit to the Netherlands, the delegation will release further information relating to the working visit and the meetings held.

