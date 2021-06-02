Saba has experienced two brush fire incidents in past 24 hours















The Bottom, Saba – In the past 24 hours, Saba has experienced two brush fire incidents, one in The Bottom and one in Bobby Hill. Both fires were quickly extinguished by the Fire Department. Although the cause is not yet known, authorities are taking it that that these fires are related to the current drought on Saba.

The fact that the island is very dry, combined with the relatively hot weather, makes nature more susceptible to bush fires. Authorities asked the people to please be mindful when throwing lit cigarettes in the grass while walking or driving, and to refrain from lighting bush fires.







