Saba mentorship program extended















The Bottom, Saba – Due to the overwhelming responses from members of the community, parents, teachers, students, and stakeholders, the coordinators of the Saba Mentorship Program on Wednesday announced the start of Cycle 2 of the Mentorship program in August.

The Saba Mentorship Program is a joint initiative between the Department of Community Development and the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS). This program aims to provide school-aged teenagers within the community with an opportunity to access individualized guidance from upstanding adult volunteers.







Adolescents are at an important period of development. To help them realize and work towards achieving their full potential, the program is seeking adult volunteers who are willing to share their worldviews, experiences, knowledge, support, and advice and provide a positive influence.

“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about,” American writer, teacher and speaker Margaret J. Wheatley once said. “Through this program, we can work together as a community to show our youths that they are very important members of our community and we care about their well-being. Molding our young people means molding a better future for all on Saba,” the Mentorship Program coordinators said. The first cycle of the Mentorship Program was a big success.

