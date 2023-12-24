Saba Tourist Bureau announces winners of Saba Photo Contest and Youth Competition

THE BOTTOM- The Saba Tourist Bureau is delighted to unveil the talented winners of the recently concluded Saba Photo Contest and Island Reels Youth Competition.

The contests, which drew participation from individuals ranging from 11 to 70+ years old, captured the beauty and essence of Saba through the lens of creativity. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and this was proven once again through Saba’s creative eyes.

The Saba Photo Contest, with nearly 70 stunning entries, showcased the diverse perspectives of our community members on the island’s captivating landscapes, cultural richness, and unique offerings. Participants competed in seven vibrant categories: Flora & Fauna, Arts & Crafts, Architecture, Underwater, Dining, Island Beauty, and Events.

The Island Reels Youth Competition, an initiative that spotlighted the creative prowess of our current and former high school students, received seven captivating entries. This competition aimed to highlight the beauty of Saba’s scenic landscapes and cultural heritage through the lens of our talented youth. The winners of the contests were awarded a variety of exciting prizes generously provided by our sponsors. Prizes included round trip tickets on WinAir, and the Makana Ferry, a Galaxy phone from SATEL N.V. and Amazon gift cards. In addition to these prizes, each photo competition winner received a framed glossy print of their winning capture. We would like to take this time to thank our sponsors for seeing the value in engaging the community creatively and providing top prizes for the winners.

Incredible talent

“We were thrilled to witness the incredible talent that surfaced through these competitions, It truly reflects the diverse beauty that Saba has to offer. The success of these competitions has inspired us to continue hosting more creative events in the future, with the aim of discovering and promoting the next generation of creators and media enthusiasts,” said Alexis Charles, Product Development Coordinator at the Saba Tourist Bureau.