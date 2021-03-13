Saba Will Vote Early in Dutch Parliamentary Elections















Governor Johnson urges residents on Saba to go out and vote. Photo: Government of Saba.

The Bottom, Saba- Residents of Saba will be able to vote earlier in Dutch Parliamentary elections than is the case on other islands.

Governor Jonathan Johnson yesterday made an appeal to residents to go out and cast their vote, between March 15 and March 17, 2021.







“The Second Chamber is very important, even though it is far away. The Second Chamber takes decisions that affect us here on Saba.”

People are asked to bring their voting card and ID when they come to vote on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday 16 at the Fire Station in The Bottom, and on Wednesday, March 17 at the Fire Station in The Bottom and at the Eugenius Johnson Center in the Windwardside. The polling stations will be open from 7:30am to 9:00pm.

People who cannot make it to the polling station, can give permission to another person to vote on their behalf. Unlike in the Netherlands, there will be no additional safety measures in place at the polling stations on Saba due to the absence of COVID-19 on the island.

Voters

Saba has 907 eligible voters who all received their voting card in the course of this past week. There are 21 political parties on the voting ballot for district 20, the Caribbean Netherlands. “The voting ballot is quite big. So take your time looking it over, make your choice and vote,” said Johnson.

