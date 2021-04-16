Saba’s Entry Policy as of May 1st, 2021

- 19Shares
The Bottom, Saba – As of May 1st, Saba’s Entry Policy will change, relaxing the current measures more than they were since the first phased opening in November.
Since vaccinating 85% of the adult population against covid-19, we can now move from containment to adopting a mitigation strategy.
In this new phase, vaccinated persons do not have to quarantine, and for the non-vaccinated, the quarantine period is reduced to 5 days.
With the new entry policy, there will be more regular flights available and the possibility of a ferry service. More information concerning connectivity to the island will be communicated soon.
Come out to the next town hall meeting to learn more.
