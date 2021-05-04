Saba’s Recreational Facilities discussed at Retreat













The Bottom, Saba – The development of recreational facilities were discussed during the recent retreat of the Island Council and the Executive Council.

Recreational facilities are high on the agenda of the Island Council, especially the creating of a public swimming pool annex recreational park. The Juliana Sports Field and the Johan Cruijff Court in The Bottom are already improved, while plans are made to upgrade the playground in St. John’s, the Wilhelmina Park, the kitchen facility at the Juliana Sports Field and a further upgrade of the Cruijff Field. Budget proposals are being drafted for these plans. A project team has made a first plan for a public swimming pool annex recreational park. The idea is to create this at the Cove Bay by upgrading the building, expanding the playground, add new facilities to the area and build a salt water pool which needs a lot less maintenance than a regular swimming pool.







The Island Council pushed hard to have lights installed at the Johan Cruijff Court. A timer will see to the automatic switching on and turning off of the lights. Contact has been made with the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) and the Cruijff Foundation to resurface the field. The planning and a budget plan for this project will be ready shortly.

Other government buildings used as multifunctional (youth) centers will also be evaluated and the structures reinforced (roofs repaired or replaced) based on the recommendations of the evaluations.

While the ongoing repairs are taking place to the roof of the Sunny Valley Youth Center in The Bottom, the Island Council also suggested to have a porch roof added to the construction works. Members of the Island and Executive Council visited several projects, including the Artisan Foundation, the Under the Hill housing project phase II, the Sunny Valley Youth Center and the new parking lot at the schools in St. John’s.

