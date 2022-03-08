Saba’s Taxi driver Donna Cain retires

The Bottom, Saba – Well-known taxi driver Donna Cain of taxi #25 has retired after 16 years of providing very valuable services for Saba as an island and tourism destination. Reason for the Saba Tourism Bureau to give recognition to Cain last week.

At the Tourism Bureau, Cain received a token of appreciation from Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell for her dedication. “We thank Donna for being an excellent ambassador for Saba, her passion, great character and excellent customer service to everyone she transported,” said Hassell.

Cain thanked the Tourism Bureau for the recognition and the gifts. She said that taxi drivers as the backbone of tourism have been underrecognized. She noted that taxi drivers play a pivotal role in visitors deciding whether to come back or not. “Invest in the drivers that are left, the ones that know the ropes, so that they can teach the newer ones.”

Cain thanked the Tourism Bureau for turning a new leaf and also the taxi drivers before her who taught her what it takes to be a professional driver, what to do and what not to do, and how to make it through the tough times.

“Orville Dowling, my first taxi driver on Saba. Bobby Every, who not only had the worst jokes but brought me provisions whenever I visited. Wayne Peterson, who insisted I put in for a taxi license, because he knew I would live it. Sylvester Hughes, who waited for me to become licensed and turned over his best client to me. My colleagues during these 16 years, and my daughter Elynne Lockhart, who not only learned from me, but excelled as a taxi driver.”

Also read