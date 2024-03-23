Education Sacred Heart School Students Participate in Reforestation Activities Redactie 2024-03-23 - 1 minuten leestijd

The students ventured into the forest in Troy Hill to collect fallen seeds. Photo: Saba Government

THE BOTTOM- Last week, the Grade 6 Science SEAkers of the Sacred Heart School were given the opportunity to participate in reforestation activities by collecting and planting the seeds of the West Indian-Almond tree.

The Public Entity Saba’s reforestation project partnered with Sea & Learn Foundation, who organized the activity as part of its education and awareness program for the Nature and Environment Policy Plan.

Goal

The goal of this activity was to introduce students to the island’s flora using this particular tree species, inform them about the important role that trees play in our lives and in the prevention of erosion, and explain them why a reforestation project on Saba is necessary.