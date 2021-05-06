Satel NV quality/higher speed and price discussed at retreat













Source: Satel NV

The Bottom, Saba – During a recent meeting between government and the telecommunications company Satel, the quality/higher speed and the price of internet were discussed.

In June, the contract with the present provider will end. The bidding process for a new provider started in April. This should result in a new contract with better quality/higher speed and better pricing. Satel will work on installing extra equipment for areas such as St. John’s and Zion’s Hill to improve reception. The Island Council also expressed interest in having fiber optic cable installed to each household. Even though this will not guarantee optimal speed, it does allow to improve the infrastructure needed for the near future.







