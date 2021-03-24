Scheduled traffic control Saba

- 1Share
The Bottom, Saba – A scheduled traffic control was held on Saba on Monday, March 22nd . A total of 114 vehicles were checked at four locations, during which 3 police reports were issued and a bag with presumably hemp as content was seized:
Captain Matthew Livingstone Street: 16 vehicles; nothing unusual
Church Road: 50 vehicles; 1 police report for not paying the road tax and 1 police report for not having a valid insurance certificate
JZ Ridge Road: 40 vehicles; 1 police report for non-payment of the road tax
Windwardside 16 vehicles; confiscated a bag of supposedly hemp.
