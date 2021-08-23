Schools Bonaire reopen after Summer Vacation













Kralendijk – The Public Entity Bonaire asks everyone to take into account that teaching will start again in schools. After a long holiday period, it takes some getting used to in traffic again, especially during the morning and afternoon hours, when the school children are being dropped off and picked up.

The fact that the children did not sit still during the holiday was also clearly noticeable in the Public Entity of Bonaire. Many children have visited the Administrative Office and the various departments of the Public Entity Bonaire during their vacation. There they received an explanation about the organization and activities of the civil service.

Now that teaching has started again in the schools, the Public Entity Bonaire wants to wish all students and teaching staff the best in the new school year.

