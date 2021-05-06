Scubaqua achieves the prestigious Good Travel Seal Certification













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Statia Tourism extends congratulations to local dive shop, Scubaqua, for achieving the Good Travel Seal certification. They are the first business on the island to do so and it was accomplished with a high score of 93% making them a 2-Star Certified business. Being 2-star indicates that both online and onsite audits of Scubaqua’s processes were assessed and they have sufficiently adopted the conventions of sustainability identified by the qualifying body. Statia Tourism is proud of this achievement and congratulate them on their commitment to sustainability, eco-tourism and care for the environment.

Scubaqua also received the Virus Aware Seal indicating that, among other things, the business adheres to important measures and protocols set out by the government and other authorities with regard to the prevention of virus transmissions and is committed to recovery strategies for Covid-19 or other virus outbreaks.







These two ecolabels are centered around sustainability, health and safety, and will help us to attract environmentally conscious travelers to Statia. The certification process helps businesses to be better prepared and gain customers trust post-pandemic. Certified businesses will be featured in the Good Travel Guide.

We anticipate that within a short time, other businesses would complete the certification process. Ms. Shanettie Carty said, “as mentioned before, the certification process is a two year qualifying procedure and we strongly encourage the businesses on Statia that have registered to complete it.”

For information, contact Statia Tourism Office +599-318-2433/+599-318-2107.

