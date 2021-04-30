SECAR continues working in Rain and Sun on Statia













On the picture: SECAR team at work.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The team of St. Eustatius Center for Archaeological Research (SECAR) is working long days in the rain and sun at the Golden Rock 2021 excavation site. The excavation started on April 21st, 2021. The research area is located on the Franklin D. Roosevelt Airport grounds west of the helicopter hangar. The excavation continues until the end of June 2021. A group of 16 persons from the United States and the Netherlands is carrying out the excavation, research and conservation for this project.

