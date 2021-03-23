Second round of Vaccination taking place on St. Eustatius













Resident being vaccinated in St. Eustatius. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius

Oranjestad- Residents on Statia who still need to get the vaccine, are encouraged to now register themselves via the Public Health Department. This week the second round of vaccination against Covid-19 is taking place on the island.

According to Government’s Facebook Page there is enough vaccine for more people to be vaccinated. Residents who still need to receive the vaccine are therefore encouraged to send an email to the Public Health Department on vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com







