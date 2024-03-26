Airlift Significant capacity expansion for American Airlines between Miami and Bonaire Redactie 2024-03-26 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Airbus A319 will soon be replaced by larger Boeing 737 aircraft. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – American Airlines seems to have heard the pleas of both passengers and the tourism sector. The airline is significantly increasing capacity between Miami and Bonaire.

The increase in capacity is not only due to adding a fifth weekly flight between the two destinations, but mainly because of the deployment of larger Boeing 737 aircraft instead of the Airbus A319 aircraft used so far.

However, the fact that an extra flight is added on Saturdays is somewhat less good news, as the airport often receives more flights than it can handle on Saturdays. Nevertheless, advantageous for travelers is that on Saturdays they can choose from both an earlier and a later flight.

Delighted

Director of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Miles Mercera, is pleased with the expansion of American Airlines. “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with American Airlines to offer better connectivity to Bonaire. This strategic step not only strengthens our ties with American Airlines but also increases our ability to attract secondary markets in North America,” Mercera said.

Bonaire International Airport (BIA) is also pleased with the decision of the American carriers. Visitor numbers from North America have been steadily increasing for several months.