Slaughter in the Slaughterhouse Temporarily Stopped Bonaire

Kralendijk – Due to a burglary in the slaughterhouse, it is not possible to slaughter animals there in the coming weeks. The percussion pistol used to stun the cattle has been stolen. As a result, it is not possible to slaughter cattle in the correct manner. The Veterinary Department asks for your understanding.

The Veterinary Department calls on the perpetrator(s) of the burglary not to keep the percussion pistol with them and to hand it in again. Possession of the firing pistol is prohibited and a violation of the Firearms Act BES.

The burglary took place on the night of August 10 and 11. The thieves have wreaked havoc in the building. The Veterinary Department is making every effort to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. This will certainly take 2 to 3 weeks.

