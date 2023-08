KRALENDIJK – On Friday, the U15 soccer team from Bonaire departed for Curaçao to participate in the Sub15 matches of Concacaf 2023.

On August 6, the Bonaire team will make their debut in a match against Antigua & Barbuda. On August 7, they will play against Curaçao, and on August 8, they will face St. Kitts and Nevis.

On August 10, a final match will take place against the winner of the other matches.