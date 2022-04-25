Solar-Powered Promotional Board at Statia Airport

In photo from left to right : Anthony Reid ( Director Economy Nature & Infrastructure ) , Miquel Cijntje ( Owner of AMC ), Charles Lindo ( Director of Tourism ) , Arlene Spanner ( Senior policy advisor ) & Arnold Cuvalay ( Interim airport manager )

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity St. Eustatius and the St Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation recently invested in a solar-powered promotional board, placed in front of the F. D. Roosevelt Airport. The billboard will be utilized by the Tourism Foundation for the promotion of Statia and its tourism products.

The board welcomes visitors to Statia on one side; the other side thanks the tourists for their visit.

Both the Public Entity and the Tourism Foundation are proud that the promotional board is locally made by A.M.C. Welding & Painting and is powered by solar energy. Arlene Spanner, Senior Policy Advisor at the Directorate Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) is appreciative to play a role in supporting the local economy. “And for being an example by using green energy by introducing a solar-powered board,” she adds.

