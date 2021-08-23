Some progress made with Road Repairs Bonaire













Kralendijk – Maintenance work on various roads has been resumed. This is part of the pilot project to structurally maintain Bonaire’s roads. The Spatial Planning & Development Directorate of the Public Entity Bonaire is charged with carrying out the work in accordance with the road plan for the year 2021.

In addition, the Spatial Planning & Development Department of the Public Entity Bonaire has also started to carry out structural maintenance work. The maintenance work involves filling holes, milling the road and applying a new asphalt and also improving the subsoil. The first roads where the work will take place are Kaya Papa Cornes and Kaminda Lagun.

