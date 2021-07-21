Special Dutch Envoy Sprenger will assist Health Authorities Suriname















Photo: LinkedIn Marc Sprenger

Paramaribo – As special envoy, Dr Marc Sprenger will be sent to Suriname again to advise on the spot on acute corona care in close collaboration with the Surinamese Ministry of Health. In addition, Sprenger will advise on site about the vaccination operation and the establishment of a Prevention Authority. At the end of July he will leave for Suriname for a maximum of 3 months at the special request of the Surinamese president Santokhi. The mission is carried out from the Dutch-Surinamese cooperation program Makandra.

