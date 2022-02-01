St. Eustatius keeps focus on Testing and Vaccination















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Health Department will keep the intensity of testing and vaccination high. Vaccination is possible twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays. Testing is possible daily.

After a person is tested positive, isolation of 7 days is mandatory, instead of the current 10 days. On the 7th day persons can be released after a negative antigen test. If the test is positive a re-test will be done every 3 days until there is a negative result.

If someone was in contact with a person who tested positive, quarantine of 7 days (instead of 10 days) with an antigen test on the 7th day is required. This applies to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals.

The easing of the measures was decided upon after careful deliberation with stakeholders: the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS), Dutch Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM) the Public Health Department, the Crisis Team, the Island Council, the St. Eustatius Business Association, the tourism and hospitality sector, school principals/management and church leaders.

Also read