St. Eustatius Struggles to reach 50% Vaccination Grade















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- While both Bonaire and Saba have by now reached very high vaccination grades with about 75, respectively 90% , St. Eustatius struggles to reach a point where at least 50% of the adult population is vaccinated.

As of June 10, 2021 on St. Eustatius there are 1205 residents who have received at least 1 dose of the Moderna Vaccine, while 1031 have now received both jabs.







To be able to move on to phase III of the gradual reopening, the Government aims to reach at least a 50% vaccination grade. This means that at least 219 additional persons need to be vaccinated to reach that goal.

The achievement of the 50% goal is instrumental for the recovery of Tourism on the island.