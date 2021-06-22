St. Kitts & Nevis Mango Mania















Charlestown – The mineral rich volcanic soil of Nevis supports lush and verdant foliage which generates produce of incomparable quality. One fruit that has thrived on the island is the mango, and over 40 varieties have been propagated there with incredible success. The bright and flavorsome mango is an antioxidant powerhouse, known for not only being juicy and delectable, but also for offering a plethora of health benefits. Low in calories and high in nutrients Vitamin C, Vitamin A and potassium, the mango is a staple food for many communities, and has been for hundreds of years.

Nevis honors this amazing fruit with an annual celebration during the month of July, when the fruit is at its peak ripeness. The Mango Festival showcases the abundance of mango varieties found on the island and the exceptional culinary traditions that have made use of this crowd favorite. This year the popular Mango Tasting will take place at the “Around the Garden Tour” at the newly launched Cade’s Bay Fruit Orchard, featuring the best fruit in season and specific culinary uses for each variety.

Another highlight of the festival is the virtual Bartender’s Competition at Montpelier Beach, where four legendary bartenders will show off their technical skills using mangoes as the key ingredient in their original cocktails. The competitors – Mr. Brandon Cox from Drift Restaurant, Mr. Kanrauwn David from Yachtsman Grill, Miss Giovanna Marsham from Montpelier Plantation and Mr. Kurvron Wallace from 5 Trees Bar & Lounge – will be representing themselves as they vie for the prized trophy. The competition will be broadcast live via NTA’s social media platforms and NTV’s YouTube channel.

