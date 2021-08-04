Start of Training in HighScope for Childcare Workers













Kralendijk – On Saturday, August 7th, the first training in the educational program, HighScope for pedagogical staff in childcare, will start. The training will be led by the Center for Youth and Family and will be given by trainers from Bonaire who were trained last year. This is a next step in the BES(t) 4 Kids program to ensure good, safe and affordable childcare, so that every child has the opportunity to develop itself to their full potential.

To ensure that young children on Bonaire receive good quality childcare, the Center for Youth and Family (Centrum voor Jeugd en Gezin) organized the HighScope trainer training last year. Meanwhile, 8 persons on Bonaire have completed the HighScope trainer training. They will start to train all pedagogical employees on Bonaire as of August 7th, 2021.

It is intended that in 2023 the educational program HighScope will be available in all childcare centers and also guest parents will start using the program. In addition, the educational program will also be offered for use in group 1 and 2 of the elementary school on Bonaire.

HighScope in childcare

HighScope is an educational program for children aged 2.5 to 6 years. It is a program that is implemented to support and stimulate children of Bonaire to play and learn. The program ensures that children develop optimally and that the transition to elementary school will be smooth.

HighScope takes advantage of children’s desire to learn through playing. This active learning is at the heart of the method. Children explore, broaden and deepen their knowledge and learning experiences in interaction with the group leader and other children. Much attention is also paid to the development of children’s language and thinking. A set daily routine is designed to help children understand what follows and usually includes time for outdoor play, “play-learn” in play corners, and time for interaction in small and large groups.

Research shows that HighScope prepares children well for education in reading and writing, math and other subjects. HighScope promotes children’s educational

opportunities and the transition from daycare to elementary school becomes easier. With HighScope, children become independent and learn how to think, plan and focus on a task, solve problems, interact with others and express themselves well in language. Also, with the help of HighScope, children gain self-confidence and develop a positive self-image.

