State Secretary Raymond Knops visits Curacao, Bonaire and Aruba















Kralendijk, Oranjestad, Aruba, Willemstad -State Secretary Raymond Knops (Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations) will pay a working visit to Curacao, Bonaire and Aruba from July 3rd to July 7th.

The working visit to Curacao will start on July 3rd, where Knops will meet, among others, with the Prime Minister Mr. Gilmar Pisas, Deputy Prime Minister Mrs. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia and the Council of Ministers. There is also a meeting with Mgr. Luis Secco on the program.

On July 5th, the State Secretary will arrive on Bonaire, where he will speak with, among others, Island Governor Mr. Edison Rijna and Island Secretary Mrs. Wendy Pelk. The State Secretary will also visit ‘Plenchi di Trabou’ and visit the first buyer of a home who has made use of the Bonaire Mortgage Guarantee. He will also visit Klein Bonaire together with Stinapa, to see the progress of the planting of 200 Sabal palms on site. A visit to the harbor and pier is also on the program.

The State Secretary will travel to Aruba on July 7th, where he will meet, among others, with outgoing Prime Minister Mrs. Evelyne Wever-Croes and pay a visit to Aruba Aloe.

