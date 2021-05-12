State Secretary Raymond Knops will visit St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten













3 Shares

The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius, Philipsburg – State Secretary Raymond Knops (Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations) will pay a working visit to St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten from May 16th till May 20th.

On St. Eustatius, the state secretary will have meetings with deputy government commissioner Alida Francis and island secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn-Lopez, the members of the island council and church leaders.







Knops will, among others, visit a number of projects in the field of roads, nature conservation and water supply and speaks there with various stakeholders.

On May 17th , the state secretary will arrive on Saba, where he will meet with island governor Jonathan Johnson and island secretary Tim Muller, the members of the executive council, the island council and the OMT.

The program also includes discussions about the Saba Package and a visit to a number of related projects. A meeting with the Youth Council has also been scheduled.

On May 18th, at the end of the day, the state secretary will travel on to Sint Maarten, where he will speak with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs about political and administrative developments. He will, among others, also visit a vaccination location and a number of projects.

Also read