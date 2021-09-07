Statia adjusts Country List With Risk Levels













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Please find the (adjusted) country list with each country listed under its category : either Very Low Risk, Low Risk, High Risk or Very High Risk. The risk level of the country you traveled to, determines the measures when returning to Statia. Please review the entry policy when travelling to see which measures apply to you.

In general, if you are not vaccinated you must go into quarantaine for 10 days, except if you come from Saba or Montserrat (these 2 islands are very low risk). If you are vaccinated and come from a (very) high risk country, no quarantine is required, but you must adhere to a monitoring policy of 5 days and be tested on the 1st day of arrival and also on the 5th day.

Very Low risk countries

Montserrat, Saba.

Low risk countries

Albania, Anguilla, Antigua, Australia, Austria, Bonaire, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Hong Kong, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, Macau, Malta, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, Poland, Romania, Republic of China, Rwanda, Singapore, Sint Vincent, Slovakia, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Switzerland, Thailand.

High risk countries

Curacao, Dominican Republic, the Netherlands, and all other countries that are not mentioned in this overview.

Very high risk countries and areas

Aruba, Bangladesh, Botswana, Brazil, Cuba, Cyprus, Dominica, Fiji, France, French Guiana, Georgia, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Malaysia, Martinique, Mongolia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Northern Macedonia, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Thailand, United Kingdom, USA, US Virgin Islands, Venezuela.

