Statia Builds Additional Assisted Living Homes

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Five additional assisted living homes and five emergency homes will be built on Statia. This is to alleviate the housing shortage and to provide families with temporary housing. The ground breaking for the first home is scheduled for next week.

With the realization of these new homes, housing opportunities will be provided for elderly and disabled persons within the community. The additional homes will be constructed adjacent to the ten existing assisted living homes at the Felicia Viola van Zanten Complex in Lodi.







Inventory

An inventory by the Social Domain Department in May 2020 confirms that the demand for housing on the island is high. Following the inventory, the Felicia Viola van Zanten Complex was built. These homes are now occupied by four tenants.

A large number of Statian residents are eligible for social housing. Approximately 102 persons are currently on the waiting list.

Tender

The tendering process to build the living homes and emergency homes was executed in accordance with the tendering protocol. IBS was selected and will join forces with Merkies Construction. “We are proud of this development and look forward to many more joint efforts. It is important that we to continue to strengthen our community,” says Alida Francis, Deputy Government Commissioner.

The contract for the execution of the project was signed on Monday, March 8th 2021. This project is financed by the Ministries of Social Affairs and Public Health.

