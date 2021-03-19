Statia Cherry Tree Project – Retaining Walls Built And Fences Replaced













Photo by Mr. Michael Spanner, GIS

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Public Workers are currently building retaining walls on Cherry Road. The walls will keep dirt from tumbling on the streets. Fences are also replaced in order to execute the project.

The completion of the Cherry Tree Project, which is the construction of a complete new road, was initially scheduled for March 31st, 2021. However, due to a delay with the delivery of the last shipment of bricks to finish paving the sidewalks, the finalization date is expected in April 2021.







Mr. Winston Tearr, Unit Manager Public Works and Services, is the project leader for the Cherry Tree Project.

