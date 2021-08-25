- 89Shares
Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Social Domain of the Public Entity St. Eustatius resumed its school breakfast program today, Wednesday, August 25th, 2021.
This program was initiated last school year through financing by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport in the Netherlands as agreed in the Sport and Prevention accord.
The participating schools thus far are the SDA Lynch Plantation School, the Bethel Methodist School and the Gwendoline van Putten School. The Golden Rock School will participate as of next week.
Also read
- Statia Continues School Breakfast Program
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed different Media Outlets on Bonaire
- Minister Richardson to host SXM National Youth Delinquency Symposium
- Saba puts US in Very High-Risk Category
- Covid-figures stable on Bonaire