Statia Continues School Breakfast Program

Rodney Vlijtig of the GVP school collecting the breakfast baskets

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Social Domain of the Public Entity St. Eustatius resumed its school breakfast program today, Wednesday, August 25th, 2021.

This program was initiated last school year through financing by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport in the Netherlands as agreed in the Sport and Prevention accord.

The participating schools thus far are the SDA Lynch Plantation School, the Bethel Methodist School and the Gwendoline van Putten School. The Golden Rock School will participate as of next week.

