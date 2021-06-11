Statia continues to remove roaming animals















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity St. Eustatius continues its efforts to remove roaming animals from the public spaces and nature areas. Animals removed are brought to the slaughterhouse for slaughtering and processing. The owners of animals are involved in the removal process and the setting up of farms and holding areas. In addition, animal owners of the goats in the Boven National park are since last year removing their goats in this area, in a joint effort with the Agricultural Desk (former LVV).

Between October 2020 and the end of May 2021 a total of 835 animals were slaughtered of which mostly goats (516), but also sheep (185), pigs (75) and cows (59).







Consistent with the revised plan of approach, the main focus of the Directorate of Economy Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) remains the removal of large cattle (cows) and pigs in the urban areas. The majority of the animals removed are brought directly to the slaughter house. The removal process is currently being carried out in a joint effort with the cattle owners.

Erosion and coral damage

Loose roaming livestock is an increasing problem. The high number of loose roaming animals is causing major damage through erosion leading to sediment run off and subsequent coral damage. This has a high negative impact for marine and terrestrial biodiversity on the island which effects the tourism and economic development. It is also an obstacle to agriculture initiatives. In addition, the roaming animals cause safety issues due to vehicular accidents and dogs attacking and sometimes slaughtering the animals. ENI therefore started to remove the loose roaming animals since last year. Simultaneously support is being provided to the animal farmers to develop and implement a sustainable way of livestock farming which creates opportunities for economic development and people development.

Contact

Farmers and animal owners who are participating in the program and would like to professionalise their animal husbandry as well as to reduce the amount of animals can contact the front desk at the office of ENI in Fort Oranje and/or the front desk at the Department of Agriculture and Veterinary services.

Also read