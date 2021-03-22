Statia Entry Measures as of the 11th of April













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Please find below the entry procedure starting the 11th of April. This easing is limited to the vaccinated persons on Statia.

All persons entering Statia have to register and will be screened upon entry. They need to be in the possession of;







A registration mail from info.covid19@statiagov.com A valid PCR test < 72 hours before arrival (for people from high risk countries) A health registration form



No changes for the non-vaccinated incoming persons (coming from high risk countries)

Travel testing (minimal PCR test < 72 hours before arrival for incoming persons from high risk countries) Quarantine upon arrival for 10 days with an antigen exit test on the 10 th day



Vaccinated Statian residents will be able to enter with:

Day visits to Sint Maarten are possible without testing, quarantine and other measures for vaccinated persons. (as long as the caseload of Active COVID-19 cases on SXM is below the 200 per 100.0000 persons / week.

Incoming Vaccinated workers will be evaluated on case by case. Principle will be quarantine unless the kind of work allows an easier regime.

Incoming tourist will not be allowed in this phase without quarantine.

A roadmap for further opening of Statia is under development and will be discussed with the central committee coming week.

