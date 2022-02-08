Statia implements Nature and Environment Policy Plan













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity St. Eustatius will implement the Nature and Environment Policy Plan (NEPP) in a joint effort with three Ministries in the Netherlands. These are the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, and the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations. Projects as the roaming animals project, the management and treatment of wastewater and projects related to nature development will be continued.

The NEPP was prepared by the three Ministries, in 2019. It provides the framework for nature and environmental policy in the Caribbean Netherlands during the current decade. By means of more detailed and island-specific implementation agendas, the Public Entities, in collaboration with the ministries, prepared an inventory, description and prioritization of the necessary activities to achieve the goals in the NMBP. Subsequently, the Directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) started with the elaboration of the NEPP in 2020 in a joint effort with STENAPA and other stakeholders under the leadership of Wolfs Consultancy. This was done through the Implementation Agenda Nature and Environmental Policy Plan Sint Eustatius. This is called the Implementation Agenda which was approved by the Executive Council on 30 November 2021.

The overall objective of the Implementation Agenda isto improve a sustainable food supply, sustainable management and the use of nature and the environment on Statia. Part of the Implementation Agenda includes a Land Recovery program as well as the continuation of the Roaming animal’s project. There is also funding allotted for a study into options for wastewater management and treatment on the island.

Priorities

In connection with feasibility, a list of priorities has also been drawn up for the short to medium term.

For example, the agricultural sector is a priority for Statia in order to be less dependent on imports, to generate healthy food for its own population and at the same time to create employment and economic opportunities.

Nature, in addition to its intrinsic value, is an important carrier for economic sustainability and development. Currently, nature on Statia is vulnerable and under pressure. The implementation of the policy plan is deemed urgent and necessary and is consistent with the mission Statement of the directorate of ENI which is “Creating Economic opportunities through infrastructure development and nature conservation’.

The fishery sector is also of high importance for the island. Development of this sector increases food security and strengthens and diversifies the local economy.

The environmental policy is still in its infancy and further development in the area of ​​waste and wastewater treatment is necessary.

The Public Entity has limited administrative power and expertise and will only be able to tackle these challenges in close cooperation with the Dutch Ministries for financing and implementation and to guarantee long-term management and maintenance.

Governance

The NMBP also includes a governance structure for monitoring, coordinating and evaluating progress towards achieving its objectives. A steering committee has already been set up for Statia, which consists of representatives from the three ministries, the deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet and the program manager who will be selected soon.

The Implementation Agenda is available on request at the ENI Directorate, or please click on the following link.

Implementation Agenda for Nature & Environment Policy on Sint Eustatius 2020-2030 April 2021 PUBLIC ENTITY SINT EUSTATIUS | Annual plan | St. Eustatius (statiagovernment.com)

