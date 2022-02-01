Statia implements new Entry Policy per February 1, 2022















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The entry policy will also be less strict as of February 1st, 2022. As of February 1st, all countries will be considered as high risk. The requirement of a negative PCR test within 48 hours before departure to Statia will remain in effect. However, the mandatory entry test for vaccinated persons will not be applicable anymore.

All persons entering Statia from a high-risk country still must stay in quarantine (non-vaccinated persons, 7 days) or monitoring (vaccinated persons, 5 days). A mandatory anti gen test at the end of the quarantine period or monitoring period is still applicable.

Non vaccinated persons from a low-risk country must go into quarantine for 7 days with a mandatory exit antigen test on the 7th day.

