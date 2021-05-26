Statia improves Public Lighting















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity St. Eustatius is improving public lighting for safety purposes. Repairs to existing lights and the placing of new lights were recently executed. Areas completed are the Fort Oranje, the St. Eustatius Historical Foundation Museum (SEHF) and the Dutch Reform Church. Solar lights were also installed conform the energy policy to increase the use of renewable energy. Installation was done under the supervision of Public Works and Services (PWS).

